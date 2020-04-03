Important information for cure, health and prevention

Don’t panic, avoid fears and stress! The most important thing for

prevention, in case of infection and for the cure of mad viruses is a

strong immune system ! Daily movement in nature, park, forest,

circulation, fresh air, preventive sweating, cold shower, hot bath, sun

bath, good sleep is good for health and to strengthen the immune

system! Preventive also helps mindfulness among themselves, friendly

exchange at a distance. Food such as pomegranate, ginger, garlic,

coconut oil, sea buckthorn, licorice help prevent viruses, etc.

Important! Vitamin B6 is good for the formation of immune

messengers, vitamin E for immune cells and against free radicals.

Selenium and / or zinc is also good for strengthening the immune

system, contained in cashew nuts, fish, pumpkin seeds, almonds,

poppy seeds and sesame. Sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi and miso contain

the important probiotics, which can also strengthen the immune

system. In principle, more is not necessary, a few of the below

mentioned foods can be sufficient. Everyone should know what

strengthens and can strengthen the immune system. Garlic and

licorice are probably the strongest blockers against harmful bacteria

and viruses!

Here are two five points for the prevention and alleviation of the

symptoms of infection. In principle, one of the healthy foods is

sufficient for strengthening the immune system and reducing viruses.

A balanced and varied diet with the foods listed can prevent or reduce

almost any harmful bacterial and viral infection.

– Broccoli, garlic! Cabbage, sage, sauerkraut, licorice!

– Green tea (3x daily), honey with garlic, coconut oil, turmeric,..

– Hemp oil, linseed oil, organic sunflowers and / or walnut oil, caraway

seeds, oregano,..

– Pomegranate! Ginger, red pepper, rice, sea buckthorn ! Sweet

potatoes,..

– Sunflower seeds, kefir, kimchi, miso,.. probiotics

Of course each country, region and continent has is special food, so

please continue this list if you can.

With some of these respective foods, immune preparations are not

really necessary. Mineral and vitamin depots all few days are ok. Some

of the above-mentioned agents for prevention are also effective when

infected, since a strong immune system is primarily required for

fast healing. Cayenne and chilli can also help, but not everyone can

tolerate sharpness.

Here are more important information How To reduce

Corona and even how to stop the virus.

The official tips like desinfection, washing hands, etc. are for

the most people clear, here are some advanced methods

and better solutions who could really help – for prevention

and even to cure!

1. Drinking of healing water, healthy food and strengthening of the

immune system, weekly mineral and vitamine depots – official health

authorities should share M&V depots.

2. All 1-3 days garlic, it can cover the skin with a protection layer, it

can be good to prevent harmful bakteria and viruses! Same for breath

and water cycle, garlic has the potential to reduce many viruses.

3. Very important is to think about UV-C light and to use it also on a

larger scale, especially for courier, postal offices – for example in main

letter sharing centres – food and other delivery services.. the light can

be a message to any virus to care borders.

There are even new portable UV-C devices in development and

production, so the prices going down to a few Euros! Public hotspots

and most touched layers in banks, buses, libraries, hospitals, stores,

trains, trams, universities could get such ‘medical’ UVC lights –

portable and stationary!

4. There is an adaptogenic healing tea similar like Ginseng, it can

reduce damage and suffering for infected people, it even has the

potential to cure the desease completely!

5. Some weeks ago a tree was found who has the most effective

substance, first medical test have shown that it can reduce 80 percent

or more of the virus in the body. The bad news is, this tree is very

endangered and only aviable in a few regions, like in Indonesia.

Indust. synthetisation will maybe possible in approx 4-6 months.

If you want to know more details, you can contact anytime by eMail or

other official channels. Your friend of nature. More news and usefull

tips will follow @greeningdeserts.com.

Please forward, translate and share the important information, no

matter if in Americas, Australia, Asia,.. Europe or Russia. Third draft

published on 22032020.

Care each other, dont be egoistic or ignorant, it makes everythink

worse, even for you. Solidarity and courage is now more important as

ever before, it affects us all. Show some support and solidarity for

most affected nations and regions if you can.