Important information for cure, health and prevention

Don’t panic, avoid fears and stress! The most important thing for
prevention, in case of infection and for the cure of mad viruses is a
strong immune system ! Daily movement in nature, park, forest,
circulation, fresh air, preventive sweating, cold shower, hot bath, sun
bath, good sleep is good for health and to strengthen the immune
system! Preventive also helps mindfulness among themselves, friendly
exchange at a distance. Food such as pomegranate, ginger, garlic,
coconut oil, sea buckthorn, licorice help prevent viruses, etc.
Important! Vitamin B6 is good for the formation of immune
messengers, vitamin E for immune cells and against free radicals.
Selenium and / or zinc is also good for strengthening the immune
system, contained in cashew nuts, fish, pumpkin seeds, almonds,
poppy seeds and sesame. Sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi and miso contain
the important probiotics, which can also strengthen the immune
system. In principle, more is not necessary, a few of the below
mentioned foods can be sufficient. Everyone should know what
strengthens and can strengthen the immune system. Garlic and
licorice are probably the strongest blockers against harmful bacteria
and viruses!
Here are two five points for the prevention and alleviation of the
symptoms of infection. In principle, one of the healthy foods is
sufficient for strengthening the immune system and reducing viruses.
A balanced and varied diet with the foods listed can prevent or reduce
almost any harmful bacterial and viral infection.
– Broccoli, garlic! Cabbage, sage, sauerkraut, licorice!
– Green tea (3x daily), honey with garlic, coconut oil, turmeric,..
– Hemp oil, linseed oil, organic sunflowers and / or walnut oil, caraway
seeds, oregano,..
– Pomegranate! Ginger, red pepper, rice, sea buckthorn ! Sweet
potatoes,..
– Sunflower seeds, kefir, kimchi, miso,.. probiotics
Of course each country, region and continent has is special food, so
please continue this list if you can.
With some of these respective foods, immune preparations are not
really necessary. Mineral and vitamin depots all few days are ok. Some
of the above-mentioned agents for prevention are also effective when
infected, since a strong immune system is primarily required for
fast healing. Cayenne and chilli can also help, but not everyone can
tolerate sharpness.
Here are more important information How To reduce
Corona and even how to stop the virus.
The official tips like desinfection, washing hands, etc. are for
the most people clear, here are some advanced methods
and better solutions who could really help – for prevention
and even to cure!
1. Drinking of healing water, healthy food and strengthening of the
immune system, weekly mineral and vitamine depots – official health
authorities should share M&V depots.
2. All 1-3 days garlic, it can cover the skin with a protection layer, it
can be good to prevent harmful bakteria and viruses! Same for breath
and water cycle, garlic has the potential to reduce many viruses.
3. Very important is to think about UV-C light and to use it also on a
larger scale, especially for courier, postal offices – for example in main
letter sharing centres – food and other delivery services.. the light can
be a message to any virus to care borders.
There are even new portable UV-C devices in development and
production, so the prices going down to a few Euros! Public hotspots
and most touched layers in banks, buses, libraries, hospitals, stores,
trains, trams, universities could get such ‘medical’ UVC lights –
portable and stationary!
4. There is an adaptogenic healing tea similar like Ginseng, it can
reduce damage and suffering for infected people, it even has the
potential to cure the desease completely!
5. Some weeks ago a tree was found who has the most effective
substance, first medical test have shown that it can reduce 80 percent
or more of the virus in the body. The bad news is, this tree is very
endangered and only aviable in a few regions, like in Indonesia.
Indust. synthetisation will maybe possible in approx 4-6 months.
If you want to know more details, you can contact anytime by eMail or
other official channels. Your friend of nature. More news and usefull
tips will follow @greeningdeserts.com.
Please forward, translate and share the important information, no
matter if in Americas, Australia, Asia,.. Europe or Russia. Third draft
published on 22032020.
Care each other, dont be egoistic or ignorant, it makes everythink
worse, even for you. Solidarity and courage is now more important as
ever before, it affects us all. Show some support and solidarity for
most affected nations and regions if you can.
Important information for cure, health and prevention
