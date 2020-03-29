How to Compare Online Casinos

Whether gambling online is a serious pastime for you or a casual hobby, choosing between the hundreds of online casinos available online today can be rather intimidating. After all, every online gamer has their own unique personality, likes, dislikes and preferred games. Just as every player is different, so are online casinos.

Below are the basics to consider when shopping around for an online casino that will meet your gambling needs and then some.

It’s All About the Games

When it comes to online casinos, I come to play and I play to win. But first and foremost, I come to play. That means that you’re not going to stick around playing a game you don’t enjoy. Even if you play a game common to all casinos like poker, if the interface is weak you are all but guaranteed to make a fast “exit.”

Because online casinos only feature games where wagers are involved, you might think your choices are limited, but you couldn’t be farther from the truth. Many companies pride themselves on thinking outside the box and offering new and innovative games that raise the bar in terms of graphics, sound and playability. It is a good idea to get an idea of which online casinos carry games that you are interested in playing. Companies like Rival and Cryptologic are just two of the many top online casino software providers that push the envelope with every game they put out.

Also know that each software provider has their own style. Rival, as I mentioned above, has stellar games, but tends to cater to the younger crowd of online casino players. They focus more on graphics and games that appeal to “video gamers” more than anyone else. Where as Cryptologic has a knack for taking classic games and making them fresh and exciting again.

Banking Features

Naturally people when playing online, one wants to make sure that they are able to access their money as quickly and conveniently as possible. Most online casinos offer simple depositing processes whereby you deposit money into an account for use within that particular online casino. Still, not every casino operates the same way. RTG and Playtech incorporate their own software methods to manage money while Cryptologic uses “Ecash.”

Look for Peer Reviews

An online casino will tell you anything and everything to get you to gamble at their online casino. Can you blame them? They want to make money. It is in their best interest to sell their online casino as the biggest and the best. Therefore, your best bet on researching an online casino is to search for customer reviews on gambling review websites.

Online gamers are passionate about the casinos they love and venomous towards those they hate. Before spending a dime, it behooves you to read some reviews and benefit from the experience of others. There are so many sites out there offering top-notch, third party reviews of online casinos. Even though you’ll be gambling at the casino, it’s best not to gamble on a casino.