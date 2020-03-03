Steem is an open-source blockchain protocol capable of storing social information and distributing tokens based on a Proof-of-Brain algorithm. Steem is the only blockchain protocol capable of, and currently powering, multiple user-facing applications.
It also allows publishers to monetize their content and grow community
STEEM Information
