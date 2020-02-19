The reason why A Photo Booth Works

If you’ve been considering a photo booth at your wedding and weren’t sure whether it’s a good idea… it is.

It’s trendy, fun and a good value. As a cruise movie director for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line I had an opportunity to observe people in a celebratory environment and was particularly tuned to what they enjoyed and how they will reacted to entertainment as a group. Right after 3 years running a photo booth company, I am still amazed at the way individuals react to a photo booth at a wedding ceremony. I started to ask why!

When I first heard the idea, it sounded stupid, until I saw it with my own eyes. Sure enough, this previous idea, which we would casually shun with hardly a second glance at the shopping mall, is breathing new life straight into wedding entertainment. When people get in the particular booth together, a spark ignites, the child within them comes out and they play behind the curtain, viewing how silly they can make the pictures and laughing the entire time. Is actually clear to me that photo booths are the new “chocolate fountain”, that is to say, a new staple of entertainment with weddings and parties.

So why is it that while every person there has a telephone with a camera in it, they line up to play in the photo booth?

NEW ENVIRONMENT: On cruise ships, people were a lot more childlike and open to silliness simply because they were out of their element. They will looked to us (the crew) for cues how to act. Whenever we showed them it was OK to become playful, they felt free to end up being silly and had a blast, moving out of their usual roles. A photo booth works much the same way.

NOSTALGIA: All of us have been in a photo booth as a kid and being in one as an adult brings you back to your years as a child. Older folks may not have been in a single for 50 years and stepping inside is like stepping back in time.

PERSONAL PRIVACY: It is something like a game of peek-a-boo! We know we are going to show our pictures to everyone, there may even be an external monitor, yet when that curtain closes we feel we have the privacy to loosen up, pose our faces and pop away laughing! Then we show them our own 4 frozen moments of goofiness!

SPACE: No matter the size of the booth, you have to get close to others, deteriorating our usual social barriers as we suspend our personal boundaries. This really is exhilarating in itself but it also means the usual rules of conduct don’t apply and we let ourselves “play” plus interact with the booth and the individuals we are with. It’s fun.

MEMORIES: The photo booth captures those who might not normally be photographed jointly. What a wedding photographer captures is quite different from what a photo booth records. Strange pairings ofpeople who may only be together at your occasion are preserved forever. This could consist of family members mixing with college buddies from the opposite coast, children along with great-grandparents, and best buddies who have never met until now. It gives them something to do together; an experience to share.

ENTERTAINMENT: Most importantly, a photo booth works at a party because it is a source associated with entertainment. For all of the reasons over, it is very entertaining. It’s less in regards to the photos and more about the experience you might have while you are in the booth. You squeeze, you giggle, pose and cup your faces, use props and get creative! Not everyone enjoys the dance floor, but everyone has the face!

Old and young, rich and poor, across race and religion, everyone has fun in the picture booth. Once you unleash your version of the “Roger Rabbit” on the dancing floor, there’s no editorial control (yikes! ), but if you don’t like your pictures, you don’t have to show anyone and you have the choice to go again. Plus, each visitor goes home with a wedding prefer which reminds them how much fun they had at your wedding!

So , a photograph booth serves 3 main features for one price: entertainment, memories and favors. That’s pretty good value for the dollar. Photo booths at weddings is still a very fresh idea which is always favorable with today’s brides who are looking for unique ways to entertain their guests. Every bride desires her reception to be memorable. Having a photo booth at your wedding reception is going to be something people enjoy and remember.