Pineal Gland and Third Eye

Did you notice that your system essentially has a few bodily eyes?

Our mysterious third eye was pondered by mystics as a result of the ages, and has long been believed to be the resource of a greater internal vision.

You may be shocked to study that these a third eye essentially does exist.

It is a very small gland in your mind – the pineal gland. The pineal gland is located in the specific geometric heart of your mind. Interestingly, this correlates to the precise spot of the historical Good Pyramid that sits in the centre of our bodily planet.

Your pineal gland is about the dimension of a pea, and sits in a tiny cave guiding and earlier mentioned the pituitary gland. It is located right behind your eyes, and is hooked up to your brain’s third ventricle.

The correct function of this mysterious gland has very long been contemplated by philosophers and non secular adepts. The ancient Greeks thought the pineal gland was the 3rd eye – our connection to the Realms of Assumed. The good thinker Descartes named it the Seat of the Soul.

The pineal has many characteristics of your exterior eyes, including a lens. It incorporates a complete map of the visual industry of the eyes. It is activated by gentle, and controls your body’s many organic biorhythms. The pineal works in immediate harmony with your hypothalamus gland – the director of thirst, hunger, sexual want, and the organic clock controlling your growing older system.

The pineal secretes melatonin when you are peaceful and visualizing, and also responds to electromagnetic electrical power. At sure brainwave frequencies such as deep Theta, a perception of our ego boundary generally vanishes. Our consciousness is then fewer anxious with our physical point out. According to a lot of historic traditions, this is when our third eye commences to show exclusive powers.

Historic Beliefs about the Pineal Gland

Many native traditions, ancient mystical tactics and thriller educational institutions refer to the means of becoming conscious of electrical power fields at better degrees. This amount of consciousness is various from our normal amount of consciousness, which tends to be mostly worried with our self-identity.

Although the genuine actual physical existence of the pineal gland was not verified till recent occasions, mystical traditions and esoteric colleges have extensive felt this spot of the mind to be the connecting link to alternate realities and bigger amounts of consciousness.

According to ancient traditions, when the pineal gland awakens, one feels an unconventional tension at the base of their mind. When activated, the pineal gland is said to turn out to be a direct line into larger states of consciousness.

Apparently, the bony plates of the cranium immediately in front of the 3rd eye do have a tendency to turn into thinner in extended-time meditators and serious seekers.

Acquiring Your 3rd Eye

The very first phase to building the sensitivity of your third eye is physical relaxation. The ancient thriller faculties then have their students produce their pineal gland by very first withdrawing their notice from their bodily senses. They are then directed to mentally aim on a place in the middle of their brow. This does not basically use the muscle tissue of your eyes, but is somewhat an inner concentrate.

In terms of brainwave instruction, this would start with creating good Alpha peace. This would be adopted by sinking down into aware Theta to withdraw your emphasis on any exterior stimuli.

The trick is to then visualize, very intently, the essence of your power-based mostly entire body escaping out by way of the lure doorway at the base of your brain. A popping sound may possibly basically occur in the place of your pineal overall body at the time you realize this.

Visualization workout routines are the initial step in directing the energies in our internal systems to activate the 3rd eye. The magnetic industry is produced all over the pineal gland, by focusing the brain on the halfway place among the pineal gland and the pituitary overall body. The artistic imagination visualizes something, and the believed power of the head gives life and path to this variety. How far too!

The author, Dr Jill Ammon-Wexler, is a doctor of psychology, pioneer brain/mind researcher, and former advisor to the Pentagon, a Presidential Commission, and various prime executives and govt groups.