Social networking – Facebook Marketing

It’s 2017 and Facebook is still the biggest social network on the planet. With over 1 . 2 billion active users, away from which almost 65% log in day-to-day to this gigantic platform, Facebook was not at all famous back when it launched. A decade ago, there were no more than a few million people using Mark Zuckerberg’s test of a social network. A decade ago, nobody expected Facebook to be a global success.

Is usually something going to stop it from growing at an even faster rate? With the energy Facebook has been having over the last five years, do you think anything will stop it? The shocking answer is “almost definitely no”, because Facebook is here to stay. Any social network or online platform with an user base that large will probably never go down, yet simply adapt, instead.

Most digital marketers use Facebook to promote their products to the massive audience, and there is better place to advertise than Facebook, because everyone’s ideal market is definitely it 24/7. But you may question – how can one target Facebook users with marketing?

One of the best things about Fb advertising is that their official marketing platform allows you focus on exactly who you are searching for by age, location, gender, passions, and so much more! The basics of Facebook marketing and advertising are very simple, and I’ve been following advice from an expert on Facebook marketing online to bring you the basics showing how taking advantage of Facebook.

With 13 being the minimum age requirement for Facebook, almost all age groups use it. There is no recognized publicly available data by Fb about their most active age groups, but dozens of researchers showed that this age group of 18-29 is the group you’ll stumble upon the most. Accordingly, people 65 and older barely show interest in using it frequently.

What are the greatest forms of advertising?

* Page-based ads

Unlike profiles, Facebook pages are your own gateway to advertising. They are much like profiles, but their purpose is for companies, organizations, and public figures. Fb users Like a page, and from there, they begin following a Page and all its public updates.

Pages are totally free and very straightforward when it comes to environment them up, but the tricky part is getting a good number of fans. That’s in which the advertising part steps in.

With page-based ads, you can create Like advertisments or CTA campaigns that are perfect for showcasing an external website.

* Groupings

Facebook groups are what community forums should have been, and they are similar to Web pages, with the addition being that anybody can post updates to a Group. You can create a group that relates to your industry or audience and start from there. Groups are free minus wasting money on ads, you are able to engage a lot of users in no time.

Profile Photo – indirect marketing

Your profile photo is the placeholder for your logo. It’s that simple. When it comes to the Cover Image, it’s a various story, because you’re the one who has to decide what goes here. Some use imaginary mascots, others display discounts or even their own employees. Extravagant artwork with a flat design is always a great option, though.

* The “About” section

It’s a short message that can make or break your Facebook advertising campaign. This goes right below your own business’ logo / profile picture, and this is where you get to tell the wide Facebook community what you aren’t about.

All you have to do to succeed is to keep it friendly and informal, because nothing beats a casual tone.

Summary

Facebook is more than just a powerful social network. It’s flexible, and no matter what your niche is, you can enjoy enough varieties of marketing options. With them, you are able to tailor your marketing efforts to match all your company’s needs.

Of course it takes time to learn all of Facebook’s broad features, but believe me, once you get through them all, it will be so worthwhile! You want to make sure you embrace the constant growth that Facebook is having, and then focus on social media marketing.