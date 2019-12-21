A Continuing Journey In The Magic Background Of Singapore

This short article is to introduce magicians and magic fanatics to the rich background of magic in Singapore. It honours the noteworthy achievements, prominence and importance of local magicians from the previous and existing.

The starting of Modern-day Magic in Singapore

It is the standard consensus that contemporary magic in Singapore (write-up Globe War 2) began with the late-Ng Bo

Oen AKA The Wonderful Wong. Facts on community magic pre-war is pretty scarce. The only info found has been on The Excellent Wong accomplishing at the New Environment Amusement Park (then found at Kitchener Street) in the thirties.

The Terrific Wong was born in 1908 in Shanton, a city of the Guangdong Province, China and immigrated to Singapore in 1933. He was the only expert magician of his time in Singapore and done across South East Asia. He was known for his sharp phase magic, Linking Rings plan and Sword Basket illusion. He was also an pro craftsman who built all of his props by hand. He experienced the gift of figuring out the mechanics and methodology of magic props and fabricating them from scratch.

In 1962, The Terrific Wong produced a substantial contribution to the global magic group by publishing his famous linking rings schedule with English script penned by Tudor Brock. Davenports Magic in London distributes his manuscript to day. In 1982, he was invited by the Federation Internationale des Societes Magiques (FISM) to accomplish at the 15th World Congree of Magic in Lausanne, Switzerland.

(For extra details on The Excellent Wong refer to ‘The Terrific Wong Story’ in The Intercontinental Brotherhood of Magicians Singapore Ring 115 The Quantum Ring Golden Jubilee Issue)

An additional regional magician who was instrumental in escalating present day magic in Singapore in the course of the starting was the late-Tan Hock Chuan. He was a trainer by occupation but performed for annual particular activities, charity shows and non-public functions. He was (and nevertheless is) internationally acknowledged for his magical inventions. His results and ideas are however promoted seller items these days and have been printed in innumerable publications (of that time) these as Gen, Spinx, Pentagram, New Pentagram, Swami Mantra, Abracadabra and even Tarbell’s Class in Magic. He is the initial Asian magician to acquire the Spinx Award (1936-37)

Both The Great Wong and Tan Hock Chuan were being vital influences to many of the initial generation of Singapore contemporary-magicians who have paved the way for foreseeable future generations.

nineteen fifties

It was only soon after the war and for the duration of the British Military services Administration that magic in Singapore started its rise to the place it is today. 1950 was the calendar year that the Singapore Magician’s Club was shaped by a team of newbie magicians, comprising of English-educated professionals.

In 1951 the Singapore Magician’s Club obtained their charter from The International Brotherhood of Magicians HQ in The us and was from then on was formally known as The Worldwide Brotherhood of Magicians Singapore Ring a hundred and fifteen. Founding users of the club at that time included Tan Ewe Chee (President), Yeo Before long Kian, Lim Kim Tian, Lim Hap Hin, J.H Stafford, L.A Joseph, J.W Jackson (Vice-President) and Tan Hock Chuan (Secretary).

The 50’s gave birth to Singapore’s 1st technology of modern day magicians. Aside from the founding associates of the IBM Ring and The Fantastic Wong (who joined the Ring in 1952 by invitation), some popular 1st technology magicians integrated Lim Hap Hin, Tan Choon Tee, Tan Bah Chee, Yeo Soon Kian and his scholar Michael Lim.

The Fantastic Wong operated the 1st magic store from his house cum showroom/ workshop in Singapore at 255-A Jalan Besar where he sold his personal handcrafted props as very well as imported seller goods from Japan. (This property/ store was ruined in a fire in Dec 1988 creating him to eliminate most of his guides and props)